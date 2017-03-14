Watch Chanel West Coast & Cameron Monaghan Bond Over Clubbing Stories

Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images/MTV

TRL was packed with special guests today, starting with actress Arielle Vandenberg filling in as guest host while Tamara Dhia kicks it in Los Angeles (she'll be back tomorrow). Love & Hip-Hop Hollywood and Ridiculousness fave Chanel West Coast came through to update everyone on her music career and air out some of the drama between her and The Breakfast Club host Charlamagne.

Gotham star Cameron Monaghan also rolled in to talk about some of his most painful battle scars from shooting the show, also sharing his feelings about his character from the hit series Shameless becoming an icon for the LGBT community.

After all that, DC Young Fly made everyone play a quick round of I Did It and apparently everyone on the couch has been kicked out of a club at least once. (Security was tripping on all accounts!) Music City stars Rachyl Degman and Jackson Boyd also stopped by to talk all about the Nashville lifestyle.

Before Chanel West Coast shut down the studio with a live performance of her single "Nobody," she had to sing the national anthem in the style of Fergie, which was amusing to say the least. Watch it all go down in the video below. TRL airs on weekdays at 4:00pm ET!