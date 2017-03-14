Morning Bop: L Devine Will Inspire You To Confront Your Crush

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Friday's #MorningBop is "Like You Like That" by L Devine because growing pains are real but mixed signals never get old.
While you crank that up, here are seven trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
Haley Heynderickx's dreamy debut album is out now
I'll be streaming I Need to Start a Garden all weekend long, thank you very much!
Solange is a work of art on the cover of Billboard's latest issue
Frankie Cosmos's "Apathy" is the perfect song for moving on
Not trying to label it as a breakup ballad, so let's just say that it's about growing apart from you ex on and wondering how they've been doing without you. The only way to move is on, folks! Vessel drops on March 30 via Sub Pop.
Listen to Now, Now's new single "AZ"
The track is featured on the duo's forthcoming album Saved due out on May 18.
Soccer Mommy's Clean album is out now
This Nashville singer will easily win you over with her gorgeous debut.
Amber Mark returns with "Love Me Right"
The R&B singer's latest single will really make your heart burn.
Christina Aguilera will be a guest judge in RuPaul's Drag Race
Season X is going to be legendary! Mark your calendar for March 22.