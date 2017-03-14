ALMA Taps MØ, Tove Styrke & Kiiara For Her Heavy Rules Mixtape

Photo via @almacyber/Twitter

Last year, Charli XCX recruited an all-star team of collaborators for her sensational Pop 2 mixtape. One of the artists featured on the project was ALMA, a Finnish pop singer with a fantastic head of neon greenish hair that's on the verge of blowing up big time. You might also remember her from Dua Lipa's recent BBC Radio 1 performance where she played "IDGAF" with support from Charli XCX, Zara Larsson and MØ. (Great company to be in, no?)

Today, the 22-year-old has dropped her Heavy Rules mixtape and all six tracks are 100% pop perfection. Naturally, ALMA reached out to some of her peers to be a part of the project as well—MØ is up to her usual party antics as she puts the pressure on the dance floor with the feel-good track "Dance For Me," followed by Tove Styrke on the moody breakup ballad "Good Vibes." Last but not least, Kiiara closes out the mixtape on a high note with their chill duet "Chit Chat."

“I feel so blessed and grateful that for the last two years I’ve been able to travel around the world playing music with and for my favorite people," she said in a press release. "It felt wrong to me to be writing/touring so much and not sharing more music with everyone which I why I really wanted to put together this collection of songs, my first mixtape. The ‘Heavy Rules’ mixtape is super important to me, it’s the most real I’ve ever been lyrically, melodically and more."

Stream Heavy Rules in its entirety below.