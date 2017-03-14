Diplo Whips Up A Tasty Collab With Lil Yachty & Santigold On "Worry No More"

At this point, are you even surprised when you see pizza in a visual involving Lil Yachty? It's all I ever expect from the rapper now, but he decided to switch it up in the music video for Diplo's new single "Worry No More." This time, he takes on the role of a professional baker with help from cake master Santigold who is also featured on the bouncy track. Any worries that I might have had previously evaporated the moment I spotted the first stack of cakes on the table—I really need to stop watching stuff like this when I'm hungry.

I am highly aware that Lot$ O' Cake isn't a real bakery, but Diplo should totally consider opening a pop up because I would literally buy all of the treats that they made in this video. This delicious track is fresh off the Mad Decent producer's California EP which is slated to drop on March 23. Try not to get the grumbles while looking at all the sweets in the video below.