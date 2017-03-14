Kiiara & Cheat Codes Celebrate Love In The Club On "Put Me Back Together"

Photo courtesy of Kiiara/Facebook

Kiiara is currently on a roll with a series of fire collaborations and now she's got another hit on her hands. The breakout pop star recently linked up with Los Angeles-based DJ trio Cheat Codes to drop a hot new single called "Put Me Back Together." The choppy club banger is about the thrill of finding your other half and celebrating that rare feeling of being whole as demonstrated in the clappy chorus.

"You take me high, I'm dropping low/ And you show me places I never know," sings Kiiara. "Even when we just running 'round town getting stoned/ Boy, you put me back together again."

Break out of your comfort zone and stream the track in full below.