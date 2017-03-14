Morning Bop: Jam To Janelle Monáe All Day

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Monday's #MorningBop is "Make Me Feel" by Janelle Monáe because it's an eternal mood.
While you crank that up, here are five trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
-
swim good now's new single "Daylight" will make your day so much better
The dreamy track is a collaboration with Daniela Andrade, Ryan Hemsworth, Lontalius and olli and will be featured on the producer's next album coming out in Secret Songs this May.
-
Sufjan Stevens singing "Mystery Of Love" at the Oscars will make you cry for the rest of eternity
Love to wake up feeling emotionally unstable! St. Vincent, Moses Sumney and Chris Stile were also a part of the performance which made it even more special.
-
Perfume Genius casually dropped THREE new songs without warning anyone
May I please be excused for the rest of the day? I am officially a wreck!
-
Zhu & Tame Impala team up on "My Life"
Never saw this collab coming, but I am 100% here for it. Stay alert for the jazz horns!
-
Sunflower Bean shares their music video for "Twentytwo"
The rock trio's Twentytwo in Blue album drops on March 23 via Mom + Pop.