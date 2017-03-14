Morning Bop: Don't Snooze On Madilyn Bailey's Symphony

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Tuesday's #MorningBop is "Tetris" by Madilyn Bailey because it's a smooth ride.
While you crank that up, here are five trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
-
Mahalia shares a visual for "Proud of Me"
Little Simz is featured on the soulful track.
-
FKA twigs stars in the latest Apple commercial featuring a new Anderson .Paak song
The Spike Jonze-directed ad is the best thing since Cardi B took over the voice of Alexa.
-
Kamaiyah's "Dope Chick" video is empowering AF
What can't women do, seriously?!
-
Barrie's "Canyons" video is nostalgic AF
Bring back VHS tapes!
-
La'Britney & Kash Doll will motivate you to focus on your greatness on "Actin Funny"
Kick the haters to the curb!