Photo courtesy of Madilyn Bailey

Morning Bop: Don't Snooze On Madilyn Bailey's Symphony

Your daily report on the latest music news

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Tuesday's #MorningBop is "Tetris" by Madilyn Bailey because it's a smooth ride.

While you crank that up, here are five trending news stories to keep tabs on today:

  1. Mahalia shares a visual for "Proud of Me"

    Little Simz is featured on the soulful track.

  2. FKA twigs stars in the latest Apple commercial featuring a new Anderson .Paak song

    The Spike Jonze-directed ad is the best thing since Cardi B took over the voice of Alexa.

  3. Kamaiyah's "Dope Chick" video is empowering AF

    What can't women do, seriously?!

  4. Barrie's "Canyons" video is nostalgic AF

    Bring back VHS tapes!

  5. La'Britney & Kash Doll will motivate you to focus on your greatness on "Actin Funny"

    Kick the haters to the curb!