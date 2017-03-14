Morning Bop: Don't Snooze On Madilyn Bailey's Symphony

Photo courtesy of Madilyn Bailey

Your daily report on the latest music news

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Tuesday's #MorningBop is "Tetris" by Madilyn Bailey because it's a smooth ride.

While you crank that up, here are five trending news stories to keep tabs on today: