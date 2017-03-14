Morning Bop: Hope Your Stormy Day Is Full Of Snail Mail

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Wednesday's #MorningBop is "Thinning" by Snail Mail because you've reached the halfway point of the week and that's a triumph in itself.
While you crank that up, here are three trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
Half Waif finds the beauty in the breakup on "Torches"
The dreamy track is featured on Nandi Rose Plunkett's next album Lavender due out on April 27 via Cascine.
Big Ups prove punk isn't dead with "PPP"
Open this pit up, I'm ready! The Brooklyn-based band's forthcoming album Two Parts Together and drops this May on Exploding in Sound.
Listen to Necklace's new single "Easy"
Everything is about to be so much better now that this Danish musician is in your life.