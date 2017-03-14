Morning Bop: Tommy Genesis Will Get Your Mind Off This Climate Chaos

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Thursday's #MorningBop is "Lucky" by Tommy Genesis because we really are lucky to be here right now so take advantage of each day ahead.
While you crank that up, here are eight trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
-
Michael Seyer drops his Bad Bonez album
Stop what you're doing and stream the California crooner's latest project right now.
-
Beach House will keep you daydreaming on "Dive"
Is that a drum or my heart beating? The duo's next album 7 comes out on May 11 via Sub Pop.
-
Listen to serpentwithfeet's new single “bless ur heart”
The gorgeous track will be featured on his debut album Soil due out on June 8 via Secretly Canadian/Tri Angle.
-
Vince Staples launches GoFundMe campaign to shut up forever
For $2 million, he promises to retire early! You can support his noble cause right here.
-
Let Jacques Greene save you from the storm with "Nordschliefe"
The track was created for the 47th installment of the Adult Swim Singles Program.
-
Red Bull Music Festival New York announces lineup with Robyn, Fever Ray, Robyn, 0PN & Harry Belafonte
Red Bull Music Festival New York returns this May! Join us and @RedBull_Music for a packed schedule of events, world premieres and talks with the likes of @robynkonichiwa, @0PN, @feverray, @harrybelafonte, @serpentwithfeet, The Noise and more: https://t.co/79A2OiRXoY #RBMNYC pic.twitter.com/nkImsq5qWY— Red Bull Music Academy (@RBMA) March 7, 2018
The festival will take place from May 3-24. Tickets will be available to purchase at nyc.redbullmusicfestival.com starting on March 22.
-
Spirit Night's "Hospital Bed" is a beautiful nightmare
Dylan Balliett revives his solo project with a soul crushing song about friendship and mental health. Learn more about the origins of the track over at The FADER.
-
Watch Tennyson's music video for "Cry Bird"
Let's just say it's definitely not what I was expecting...