Photo by Isha Dipika Walia

Morning Bop: Tommy Genesis Will Get Your Mind Off This Climate Chaos

Your daily report on the latest music news

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Thursday's #MorningBop is "Lucky" by Tommy Genesis because we really are lucky to be here right now so take advantage of each day ahead.

While you crank that up, here are eight trending news stories to keep tabs on today:

  1. Michael Seyer drops his Bad Bonez album

    Stop what you're doing and stream the California crooner's latest project right now.

  2. Beach House will keep you daydreaming on "Dive"

    Is that a drum or my heart beating? The duo's next album 7 comes out on May 11 via Sub Pop.

  3. Listen to serpentwithfeet's new single “bless ur heart”

    The gorgeous track will be featured on his debut album Soil due out on June 8 via Secretly Canadian/Tri Angle.

  4. Vince Staples launches GoFundMe campaign to shut up forever

    For $2 million, he promises to retire early! You can support his noble cause right here.

  5. Let Jacques Greene save you from the storm with "Nordschliefe"

    The track was created for the 47th installment of the Adult Swim Singles Program.

  6. Red Bull Music Festival New York announces lineup with Robyn, Fever Ray, Robyn, 0PN & Harry Belafonte

    The festival will take place from May 3-24. Tickets will be available to purchase at nyc.redbullmusicfestival.com starting on March 22.

  7. Spirit Night's "Hospital Bed" is a beautiful nightmare

    Dylan Balliett revives his solo project with a soul crushing song about friendship and mental health. Learn more about the origins of the track over at The FADER.

  8. Watch Tennyson's music video for "Cry Bird"

    Let's just say it's definitely not what I was expecting...