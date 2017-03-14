Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Morning Bop: May Your Weekend Be As Lovely As St. Vincent

Your daily report on the latest music news

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Friday's #MorningBop is "Cruel" by St. Vincent because it's a fine tune to wind up the weekend.

While you crank that up, here are seven trending news stories to keep tabs on today:

  1. Chloe x Halle share a trippy visual for "Warrior"

    The single is featured on the motion picture soundtrack for A Wrinkle In Time.

  2. Camila Cabello pays tribute to Marilyn Monroe in her "Never Be The Same" video

    There are at least four different moods in this visual... Camila is giving us a full range of feelings and I am here for it!

  3. Jeremih returns with "Forever I'm Ready"

    My body was NOT ready, but now it is rolling non-stop!

  4. Lil Yachty's Lil Boat 2 mixtape is out now

    Sail away, baby.

  5. Sango taps Smino for "Khlorine"

    We love a hot and steamy collab.

  6. Listen to BbyMutha's new single “PLAYTIME”

    Focus on the hustle, baby.

  7. Baby!'s "Weather Girl" video is charming AF

    Small town softies, prepare to feel homesick!