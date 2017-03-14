Morning Bop: May Your Weekend Be As Lovely As St. Vincent

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Friday's #MorningBop is "Cruel" by St. Vincent because it's a fine tune to wind up the weekend.
While you crank that up, here are seven trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
-
Chloe x Halle share a trippy visual for "Warrior"
The single is featured on the motion picture soundtrack for A Wrinkle In Time.
-
Camila Cabello pays tribute to Marilyn Monroe in her "Never Be The Same" video
There are at least four different moods in this visual... Camila is giving us a full range of feelings and I am here for it!
-
Jeremih returns with "Forever I'm Ready"
My body was NOT ready, but now it is rolling non-stop!
-
Lil Yachty's Lil Boat 2 mixtape is out now
Sail away, baby.
-
Sango taps Smino for "Khlorine"
We love a hot and steamy collab.
-
Listen to BbyMutha's new single “PLAYTIME”
Focus on the hustle, baby.
-
Baby!'s "Weather Girl" video is charming AF
Small town softies, prepare to feel homesick!