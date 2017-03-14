13 Artists You Don’t Want To Miss At SXSW

Billie Eilish

This 16-year-old is well on her way to becoming your favorite pop star and she only has one EP out which is fittingly titled don't smile at me. She already knocked the socks off everyone at TRL when she came on to perform "Ocean Eyes" and no doubt she'll do the same down in Austin. This month, Billie is set to embark on a North American headlining tour that is nearly sold-out in every city. Catch her while you still can!