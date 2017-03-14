Photo by Alberto Van Stokkum

I Only Want To Go To "The Club" With Hinds From Now On

Ever since Hinds made their triumphant debut with 2016's Leave Me Alone, the four-piece has been tearing up the garage rock scene. Today, the Madrid four-piece has hit us with another single fresh off their forthcoming sophomore album. "The Club" is a guitar-soaring anthem about the highs and lows of growing into your identity and learning from all the sloppy mistakes that you make along the way.

Hinds views this song in particular as their "presentation card" which is why they decided to make it the opening track on their next record titled I Don't Run. A friend of the band even described it as "more Hinds than Hinds themselves." Lead singer Carlotta Cosials further elaborated on the direction that the band has been going with the new material on this record in a press release.

“If you're looking for mistakes Hinds is your band,” she said. “We make mistakes but we really are proud of what we have and we wanna prove the doubters wrong."

I Don't Run will be released on April 6 via Mom + Pop. Give Hinds' latest single a spin below.