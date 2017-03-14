Steve Aoki & Lil Uzi Vert Are All About The Coins In "Been Ballin"

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Nothing makes my heart race faster than TRL alums uniting to create something legendary. Steve Aoki and Lil Uzi Vert have done just that with their latest single "Been Ballin" and now there's an official music video to capture the vibe of this dynamic collab.

Given that the song is about the perks of being a moneymaker, the visual shows exactly what the artists like to spend their paper on: all gold everything. (Is it just me or am I starting to see a theme here?) The track is featured on the producer's latest album Kolony. Get a glimpse at all the coins and chains in the video below.