Let Sade Set Your Heart On Fire With "Flower Of The Universe"

Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images

After eight years of overwhelming silence, Sade has officially made her long-awaited return to the music world. The R&B icon created an original song for the soundtrack of Ava DuVernay's A Wrinkle In Time film adaptation which also features tracks by Sia, Demi Lovato, Kehlani and Chloe x Halle. The song's existence was first announced on Twitter on February 20, when DuVernay expressed her eternal gratitude for Sade's contribution in a tweet. "I never thought she’d say yes, but asked anyway," she wrote. "She was kind + giving. A goddess. We began a journey together that I’ll never forget. Proud to announce that Sade has created an original song for WRINKLE IN TIME. It’s entitled 'Flower of the Universe.' And it’s a dream come true."

After two weeks of patiently waiting, "Flower of the Universe" is finally here for our full listening pleasure. The No I.D.-produced track will nurture your soul as Sade croons about an unconditional love more powerful than any element on the planet.

A Wrinkle In Time premieres in theaters on March 9. Take a deep breath and listen to the track on loop below.