Calpurnia Makes Their Grand Debut With “City Boy”

Photo by @calmellarm/Instagram

Last year, everyone collectively lost their minds upon finding out that Finn Wolfhard is the member of a rock band called Calpurnia. Once we also realized that Stranger Things stars Joe Keery and Gaten Matarazzo are band boys too, it was officially game over. After signing to Royal Mountain Records, Calpurnia has been busy prepping their debut EP.

Today, we finally get a taste of what's to come from the Vancouver quartet in the form of their first single "City Boy." The lo-fi garage rock tune sounds like something straight out of the ending of a John Hughes movie as Finn sings about the woes of being a city fool and how we should all stop answering to men. (The kids are so progressive!)

Obviously, Finn sounds great on the mic, but the instrumental parts are what really stand out the most. According to a post on the band's Instagram page, the track was produced by Cadien Lake James and Andrew Humphrey. Give the track a spin below.