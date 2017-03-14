Years & Years Officially Return With New Song "Sanctify"

Photo via @yearsandyears/Twitter

Earthlings, do you copy? Years & Years hasn't released new material since 2015's Communion, but the wait is finally over! The electro-pop trio just dropped a brand-new song called "Sanctify" and it's overflowing with suppressed confessions that any human will find all too familiar. On the sultry track, lead singer Olly Alexander casually makes religious references as he begs for his lover to give in to their body's most sinful desires even if it pains him in the process. In a press release, Olly explained his vision for the accompanying visual directed by Fred Rowson.

“It’s the first part of a bigger jigsaw puzzle and my hope is that it confuses the hell out of people but also excites them in a mysterious and sensual way," he said. "I’m making these videos because I want to let people inside my brain and because I love living in my own fantasy world (always have, always will) - a place where sexuality and gender are blurred and magic is real. We live in a chaotic and accelerating world, we’re looking at depictions of the future to help us make sense of what’s happening right now. This is my vision of a possible future, one that makes us question what it means to be a human.”

The dark pop ballad will be featured on the trio's long-awaited sophomore album which is expected for release some time this year. Apparently, the project will touch on "identity, sexuality, celebrity and performance." Transport yourself to Palo Santo in the video below.