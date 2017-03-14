Aux Cord: 10 Songs To Kick Off Your International Women's Day

Despite all of the obstacles that women and femmes deal with on a day-to-day basis, there are still countless reasons to love being a woman. In honor of International Women's Day, all of the ladies running TRL's social team handpicked 10 songs that capture the essence of womanhood, as a very casual reminder that without us to maintain balance in the universe, the whole world would probably implode. As always, please remember to keep your feminism intersectional!
"Grown Woman"- Beyoncé
The average person typically chooses "Run The World (Girls)" on a day like this, but how could anyone forget about this fierce bonus track from Queen Bey's phenomenal self-titled album? The J-Roc and Timbaland-produced song is a call for women to embrace their pasts so they can live in the present. It's truly a message that we should all get behind.- Sydney Gore
"Hello Bitches"- CL
This k-pop jam just proves that the rebellious chicks are fighting against the system all over the world. CL has always stood strong for being herself as she refused to get plastic surgery despite the pressure of her label, which is kinda unheard of for k-pop stars. Be you, don’t be complacent and go after what you want without worrying about what everyone thinks because you’re a badass and you can make a difference!- Moani Ichinose
“Reflection”- Fifth Harmony
Self-love gets sassy in Fifth Harmony’s track “Reflection” off their debut album of the same name. The ladies sing compliment after compliment about the person their looking at —but nope, it’s not a guy they’re singing about. In a witty twist, they reveal they’re been talking to their own reflection the whole time!- Kristen Maldonado
"Django Jane"- Janelle Monáe
This is the ultimate "I am woman, hear me roar" anthem. Never in my life did I think that I would ever hear Janelle Monáe say "And we gon' start a motherf*ckin' pussy riot/ Or we gon' have to put 'em on a pussy diet," but here we are! Black women truly deserve this moment to shine. What a way to make a comeback. - Sydney Gore
"Bitch Better Have My Money"- Rihanna
This anthem for income equality reminds us that we have to fight for that pay gap. If money is what determines power, then women need to get paid fairly in order for our society to move forward. Ladies, demand that raise you’ve been passed over for or bounce, because you are valuable! I know it goes against our nature to ask but this is rightfully yours so blast this song and walk into your bosses’ office n get that money!
"Shadow Man"- Noname feat. Phoelix, Smino & Saba
If you’re a fan of Chance The Rapper, you’ll definitely be into Noname, but she’s also an excellent hip-hop artist in her own right. The songs on her 2016 album Telefone are all about important phone conversations from her life, often about life as a Black woman or life in Chicago. She tempers the seriousness of her lyrics with floaty upbeat rhythms and chill instrumentals.- Leah Williams
"Heart Shaped Face"- Angel Olsen
You should really listen to Angel Olsen's My Woman album all the way through, as the folk singer perfectly captures the “complicated mess of being a woman." But if I had to pick one track to start with then it would have to be "Heart Shaped Face," about the burden that women often experience when men make the haste decision to dump their emotional baggage all over the place. The silver line is that it evidently leads to a tremendous amount of growth as us gals learn to stop taking sh*t and leave these losers behind.- Sydney Gore
“Girl In A Country Song”-Maddie & Tae
Maddie & Tae’s country single “Girl In A Country Song” made huge waves back in 2014 for its criticism of the “bro-country” theme seen in more contemporary country music. The subgenre features men writing songs that put unrealistic expectations upon women, showing them in only cutoff jeans and bikini tops, enjoying getting whistled at and cat-called, and essentially only being useful if they’re looking good in their guy’s pickup truck. Maddie & Tae flip the script with “Girl In A Country Song,” calling out how ridiculous these images are and demanding respect. The song became their first number one hit, making them the second female duo after The Wreckers to ever hit number one. You go, girls!- Kristen Maldonado
"Like A Woman"- Kacy Hill
This is the title track off Kacy Hill's 2017 debut album and it really sets the tone for the entire project. Self-love is the most important thing of all and there's nothing that empowers me like women who unapologetically love themselves. - Sydney Gore
"Confident"- Demi Lovato
This is the anthem I play going into every interview I’ve had, because as women, we don’t have this natural inclination. We always undersell our capabilities, do the bitch work with our heads down, never ask for what we deserve, and silently watch our less-capable male counterparts surpass us. As we know from the 45th president, confidence is more important than truth so let’s step out of our insecurities and face the new reality of our world. We can actually solve the world’s problems so trust yourself and go for it!- Moani Ichinose