Aux Cord: 10 Songs To Kick Off Your International Women's Day

"Confident"- Demi Lovato

This is the anthem I play going into every interview I’ve had, because as women, we don’t have this natural inclination. We always undersell our capabilities, do the bitch work with our heads down, never ask for what we deserve, and silently watch our less-capable male counterparts surpass us. As we know from the 45th president, confidence is more important than truth so let’s step out of our insecurities and face the new reality of our world. We can actually solve the world’s problems so trust yourself and go for it!- Moani Ichinose