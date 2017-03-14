Vince Staples' New Song Has A Not-So-Subtle Message For All His Haters

Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Vince Staples randomly launched a GoFundMe campaign to financially support his lifestyle. If all his haters helped him reach his goal of $2 million, he promised to shut up forever. Yesterday, the Long Beach rapper was crushed when he found out that his "early retirement" fundraiser was taken down, but after tweeting to Oprah and Ellen DeGeneres for help, the page was quickly reinstated. (Right now, he has raised almost $1500.) As it turns out, this was all promotion for his newly released single "Get The F*ck Off My Dick" which can be abbreviated as "GTFOMD."

On the Ritz Reynolds and DJ Dahi-produced track, Vince eloquently fires back at every facet of the music industry from critics and journalists to record labels and award ceremonies. "This the sound I made, won't nobody knock me off my wave," he spits with confidence. Last year, Vince dropped Big Fish Theory which has been hailed by many as his most experimental album yet. No confirmation on whether or not "GTFOMD" means that a fresh full-length album is on the way, but I'm *very* into it either way. Raise your middle fingers in the air and bump the track below.