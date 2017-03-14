Morning Bop: Dizzy Fae Wouldn't Let You Leave Without Your Dancing Shoes

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Monday's #MorningBop is "Johnny Bravo" by Dizzy Fae because it'll have you dancing non-stop and that's exactly how life should be lived.
While you crank that up, here are eight trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
Shamir shares new album Resolution
Excuse me, have you seen my wig? I seem to have lost it...
Kraus' Path album is a shoegaze soundscape
I think I just found my new meditation music.
Alison Wonderland disses fake phonies on "No"
Keep it real.
FLETCHER shows her full support for the #MeToo movement on "I Believe You"
Learn more about the inspiration behind this powerful song in her open letter to Billboard.
Jeremih casually surprise dropped The Chocolate Box
Could he like warn me next time though? I was not prepared for all these sexy vibes!
KYLE bounces back with "To The Moon"
This single slaps hard.
Watch The Neighbourhood's music video for "Scary Love"
I never knew that diners could be so creepy, but there's a first time for everything!
Young Fathers' Cocoa Sugar album is out now
The Scottish trio sets the bar high on their latest record.