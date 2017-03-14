Your daily report on the latest music news

Morning Bop: Dizzy Fae Wouldn't Let You Leave Without Your Dancing Shoes

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Monday's #MorningBop is "Johnny Bravo" by Dizzy Fae because it'll have you dancing non-stop and that's exactly how life should be lived.

While you crank that up, here are eight trending news stories to keep tabs on today: