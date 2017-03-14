Women's History Month Carries On With SOFI TUKKER's "Baby I'm A Queen"

Photo courtesy of SOFI TUKKER

SOFI TUKKER is already TRL royalty, but their shiny new single "Baby I'm A Queen" really gets the message across to everyone else on the planet. In the description on SoundCloud, the duo explained that the emotional pop song is about "embracing tumultuousness and vulnerability" as well as "standing up as strong and powerful, because of that courage to share ourselves."

"Just because you are vulnerable, doesn’t mean you have to let yourself be belittled or infantilized," SOFI TUKKER added. "We are strong and empowered because we cry, because we desire, and because of what is chaotic about us."

The timing of the track's release couldn't be better, as it happens to be Women's History Month right now! "Baby I'm A Queen" is the lead single off SOFI TUKKER's forthcoming debut album Treehouse out on April 13.

An FYI: Even though International Women's Day has passed, you should be celebrating the women in your life every single day. Get into the "spirit of play" while you stream the tune below.