Morning Bop: Squeeze A Little "Key Lime OG" In Your OJ Today

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Tuesday's #MorningBop is "Key Lime OG" by Rico Nasty because it will literally wake up everyone around you.
While you crank that up, here are four trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
Helena Deland's "There Are a Thousand" visual will touch your soul
SSION and Ariel Pink go glam for their "At Least The Sky Is Blue" video
Their duet got the visual that it deserves!
Watch Deem Spencer's video for "we think we alone"
The Queens artist shares a crafty visual for the title track of his latest EP.
Fall Out Boy, Lizzo, Bebe Rexha & G-Eazy to headline Stay Amped in DC
STAY AMPED on 3/23 in DC! - @AMarch4OurLives benefit concert, feat. @falloutboy, @G_Eazy, @BebeRexha, @lizzo & more!— The Anthem (@TheAnthemDC) March 12, 2018
Proceeds go to @Everytown & @GiffordsCourage to support the #MarchForOurLives movement. Tix via @Ticketfly on sale Weds. at 10am ET: https://t.co/wVdm86nQqW pic.twitter.com/WZhGb49Z6H
The concert takes place on March 23 in Washington, D.C. and aims to raise awareness about gun violence prevention ahead of the March For Our Lives. All proceeds will go toward Everytown for Gun Safety and Gabby Giffords's Courage to Fight Gun Violence.