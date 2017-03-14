Morning Bop: A Little Now, Now To Keep Your Mind In The Present

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Wednesday's #MorningBop is "Yours" by Now, Now because nothing is sweeter than a little midwestern dark pop!
While you crank that up, here are five trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
-
Listen to Amen Dunes' new single "Believe"
The track is featured on his forthcoming album Freedom which drops on March 30 via Sacred Bones Records.
-
Leon Bridges casually returns with singles “Bad Bad News” & “Bet Ain’t Worth the Hand”
What did we do to deserve two new songs from this angel of music?!
-
Watch Dounia's music video for "So Cool"
The Barbie Ferreira-directed visual will give you chills in the best way with all the goth girl vibes.
-
Flying Lotus dropped seven new tracks from the Blade Runner Black Out 2022 score
Very casual! Listen to them all now on his SoundCloud page.
-
Watch Show Me The Body's newly launched Corpus TV series
The eight-part series is available to stream online at Corpus.NYC.