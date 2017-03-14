Photo by Sam San Román

Morning Bop: A Little Now, Now To Keep Your Mind In The Present

Your daily report on the latest music news

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Wednesday's #MorningBop is "Yours" by Now, Now because nothing is sweeter than a little midwestern dark pop!

While you crank that up, here are five trending news stories to keep tabs on today:

  1. Listen to Amen Dunes' new single "Believe"

    The track is featured on his forthcoming album Freedom which drops on March 30 via Sacred Bones Records.

  2. Leon Bridges casually returns with singles “Bad Bad News” & “Bet Ain’t Worth the Hand”

    What did we do to deserve two new songs from this angel of music?!

  3. Watch Dounia's music video for "So Cool"

    The Barbie Ferreira-directed visual will give you chills in the best way with all the goth girl vibes.

  4. Flying Lotus dropped seven new tracks from the Blade Runner Black Out 2022 score

    Very casual! Listen to them all now on his SoundCloud page.

  5. Watch Show Me The Body's newly launched Corpus TV series

    The eight-part series is available to stream online at Corpus.NYC.