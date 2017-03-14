Morning Bop: It's Time To "Go To Town" With Doja Cat

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Thursday's #MorningBop is "Go To Town" by Doja Cat because it's empowering AF to call the shots in any situation.
While you crank that up, here are five trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
Mija shares a static visual for "Notice Me"
This single is straight off the DJ's debut EP How To Measure. In a press release, she explained that the visual captures "the idea of wanting something badly, and the suffering from being lost inside your own head. it's not until you reach the point of realization that you are able to let it all go; allow the emotions to wash over you, as you begin the journey to self-actualization."
Watch Courtney Barnett's video for "Need A Little Time"
Umm I really, really need to know where this sick jumpsuit is from! This is the second single off Tell Me How You Really Feel which drops on May 18 via Milk/Mom + Pop.
Troye Sivan reading the lyrics of "Mystery of Love" is beyond overwhelming
Sufjan, hold me!
Listen to Psymun's new single "CELLOPHANE"
This London-based artist makes post-punk pop music and I have never felt more understood as a human being! Learn more about him in this interview with Pigeons & Planes.
Fenty Puma SS18 is officially out today
The whole collection will finally be available to purchase starting at 10am ET!