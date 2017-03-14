Morning Bop: Let Naaz Put A Little Love In Your Day

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Friday's #MorningBop is "Loving Love" by Naaz because it's a lovely tune to set the mood for the weekend ahead.
While you crank that up, here are five trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
-
Lauren Auder's Who Carry's You EP is out now on True Panther
Cancel all your plans this weekend, stay inside and stream this gorgeous masterpiece.
-
Eric Andre makes a casual cameo in Eyedress' "No Love In The City" video
Manila hasn't been the same since!
-
Sean Paul, David Guetta and Becky G share their "Mad Love" visual
The tropical vibes have never been stronger.
-
Listen to Nicole Millar's new single "Gimme A Break"
The Australian artist will get you in a good mood with this jam.
-
@BlameItOnKway stars in the latest Fenty Beauty commercial
Because lipstick doesn't discriminate!