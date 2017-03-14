Morning Bop: Let Naaz Put A Little Love In Your Day

Your daily report on the latest music news

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Friday's #MorningBop is "Loving Love" by Naaz because it's a lovely tune to set the mood for the weekend ahead.

While you crank that up, here are five trending news stories to keep tabs on today:

  1. Lauren Auder's Who Carry's You EP is out now on True Panther

    Cancel all your plans this weekend, stay inside and stream this gorgeous masterpiece.

  2. Eric Andre makes a casual cameo in Eyedress' "No Love In The City" video

    Manila hasn't been the same since!

  3. Sean Paul, David Guetta and Becky G share their "Mad Love" visual

    The tropical vibes have never been stronger.

  4. Listen to Nicole Millar's new single "Gimme A Break"

    The Australian artist will get you in a good mood with this jam.

  5. @BlameItOnKway stars in the latest Fenty Beauty commercial

    Because lipstick doesn't discriminate!