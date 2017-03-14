Your daily report on the latest music news

Morning Bop: Let Naaz Put A Little Love In Your Day

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Friday's #MorningBop is "Loving Love" by Naaz because it's a lovely tune to set the mood for the weekend ahead.

While you crank that up, here are five trending news stories to keep tabs on today: