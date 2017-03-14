Clairo Is The Life Of The Party In Her "Flaming Hot Cheetos" Video

Photo by Matthew Dillon Cohen

Bedroom pop darling Clairo is officially moving on to the next stage in her career with the release of her first music video for "Flaming Hot Cheetos." Given that this is the 19-year-old's big video debut, she trusted the visual in the hands of Matthew Dillon Cohen, an emerging director in the music space who has previously collaborated with other buzzy artists like Gus Dapperton, Hinds and Lil Yachty.

The dreamy video starts off with Clairo hosting a daytime dance party with custom "Clairitos" mascots in the parking lot of a drive in diner somewhere in Los Angeles. Later on, she is joined inside the joint by a group of star-studded friends that includes Cousin Stizz and Cuco, and that's when the real party starts to go down. All around, it seems like great company to share some snacks and bust a move with.

"Flaming Hot Cheetos" will be featured on Clairo's forthcoming EP that she is currently finishing up while studying undergrad at Syracuse University. Hopefully this single will lead to a hot collab with Cheetos as well. Watch the pretty visual unfold below.