Niia Stays Cruising With Boogie In Her "California" Video

Last year, Niia had us spinning from her "Day & Night" video and now she's back for more. Today, the R&B singer has released her Brad Soileau-directed visual for the alternate version of her single "California" featuring Boogie. The original track was included on Niia's 2017 album I.

In the black-and-white video, Niia and Boogie sit on opposite ends in the back of a car and sing about the painful process of growing distant from a lover. The Robin Hannibal-produced track touches on the concept of a deteriorating relationship so it's fitting that the rapper gradually disintegrates from view. Watch the chilling narrative unfold below.