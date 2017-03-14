Junglepussy Lets Down Her Guard On "Showers"

Photo courtesy of Junglepussy

I'm not sure if you were fully aware, but it's currently Junglepussy season so get ready to shed off some layers. Last month, the Brooklyn rapper returned with "State of the Union" and now she's hitting us with something funky fresh. "Showers" is a mellow, guitar-driven tune that sways to the rhythm of a steady bass while Junglepussy pours out her verses with ease. The laidback song also includes vocals from the rapper's three-year-old cousin named Zachary. Both of the tracks will be featured on Junglepussy's third full-length album that is expected to drop some time this year. Stream the latest single in its entirety below.