Lolo Zouaï & Myth Syzer Are The Ultimate Duo On "Austin Power"

You don't have to be fluent in French to recognize the star power emitting from Lolo Zouaï. The French-Algerian R&B singer effortlessly hooks listeners with her self-described "bittersweet bangers" and her latest collaboration with Parisian producer Myth Syzer will have you reacting like "Ooh la la!" If you didn't already pick up on it, French is not my first language so I have a limited vocabulary, but that shouldn't stop you from enjoying this seductive tune about being a boss in the bedroom like the infamous British spy himself! (James Bond, who?)

The accompanying visual for "Austin Power" is directed by Pierrick Dufrenoy and shows Lolo getting extra cozy in the comfort of a super luxurious mansion. Later on, she switches gears and hops outside to explore the snowy estate with the producer by her side. The single is featured on Myth Syzer's forthcoming album Bisous due out on April 27. Watch the entire video below.