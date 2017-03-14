Charlie Puth & Kehlani Reunite On "Done For Me"

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Remember that time when Kehlani and Charlie Puth released a steamy cover of Drake's 2016 hit single "Hotline Bling"? Their version of the track was a stripped down ballad dripping in vulnerability with a dash of tenderness. While it seemed like an unlikely pairing at the time, their voices beautifully complemented each other, making the collaboration an instant success. As fate would have it, the singers have reunited on a sexy duet titled "Done For Me" and it is groovy AF. On the dancey bop, Charlie and Kehlani passionately call out their lovers for a major lack of reciprocation on all levels (as all giving and no receiving makes for one heck of a disaster). The collab is featured on Charlie's Voicenotes album slated to drop on May 11 via Atlantic Records. Feel the vibe while you stream the tune below.