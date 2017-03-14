Saweetie's High Maintenance EP Is Priceless

Photo courtesy of Warner Bros. Records

Diamonté Harper a.k.a. Saweetie is a California-based rapper on the rise, equipped with looks that could kill someone in their tracks and bars that are sharper than knives. Today, her debut EP High Maintenance is finally out on Warner Bros. Records, and it's stacked with eight bangers that will make for the perfect pregame all weekend long.

Saweetie also dropped a vertical video for the EP's newest single "B.A.N.," a cheeky clapback to men that did you dirty. She even finds a way to make a diss out of an iconic actor's iconic film; I want to give her a trophy for this clever name drop that is "Sam Jackson, you took an L, got no juice, that's Pulp Fiction."

I also can't wait for the day when I cross paths with an ex so I can tell them "Ever since I cut you off, my skin glowin' like Rihanna's." (Side note: Have you seen the latest Fenty Beauty commercial? Rihanna really did that!) There's nothing wrong with wanting a better and more luxurious lifestyle for yourself.

The entire EP is currently available on all streaming platforms. Thanks to Saweetie, we should all feel empowered to be out here living our best lives!