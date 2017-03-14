Morning Bop: Mandy Moore Is The Ultimate "Crush" Expert

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Monday's #MorningBop is "Crush" by Mandy Moore because it is a certified CLASSIC.
While you crank that up, here are seven trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
-
Rico Nasty's "Trust Issues" video will give you life
The residents of Las Vegas didn't know what hit them.
-
Stream Sango's sophomore albumIn the Comfort Of
The project's guest list includes JMSN, Jesse Boykins III, Jean Deaux and more.
-
BROODS & Whethan team up on "Be Like You"div class="rm-embed embed-media">
The song is about "the pressure of feeling you have to be something specific to 'make it' as an artist in the pop world," but it honestly applies to any field where you're following your dreams.
-
Sunflower Bean shares their new single "Human For"
TKTKTK
-
Send Rhys' new single "No Vacancy" to the player in your life
Maybe they'll finally get the hint and commit!
-
Twin Shadow plays with my emotions on "Brace"
You can't be afraid to fall or whatever... Caer drops on April 27 via Warner Bros Records/Reprise.
-
Seinabo Sey's visual for "I Owe You Nothing" is my new mood board
Sheila Johansson needs to direct my life!