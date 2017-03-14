RL Grime & Daya's "I Wanna Know" Sounds So Pretty It Hurts

Photo courtesy of RL Grime

As a member of the infamous WEDIDIT collective, RL Grime has a reputation for making beats that go hard and hit deep. The Los Angeles producer blurs the lines between EDM and hip-hop, whipping up bangers that take cues from rap, trap and grime music. His latest single "I Wanna Know" explores new territory though as Daya steers the tone of the track in a cool new direction. It's not quite what longtime fans of the producer would probably expect from him, but the heartfelt tune presents a new opportunity of growth.

"I've been a big fan of Daya from the jump," RL Grime said in a press release. "She has an incredibly unique and powerful voice so when I first made the song I knew she'd be perfect for it. I sent her the demo, we met up the next day, and she knocked it out the park."

If you weren't planning on crying in the club anytime soon, you might want to change your plans pronto. "I Wanna Know" is the first single off RL Grime's forthcoming album Nova, arriving later this year. Get a blast from this hit and watch the accompanying lyric video below.