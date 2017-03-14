Morning Bop: "All Hands On Deck" Or Bust

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Tuesday's #MorningBop is "All Hands On Deck" by Tinashe because you should always be putting in 100%.
Here are seven trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
Say Sue Me shares new single "After Falling Asleep"
Introducing your new favorite indie rock band from Korea! Their When We Were Together album is slated to drop on April 13.
Blood Orange teases new music
Dev Hynes recently posted a short teaser clip on Instagram to announce that new material is on the way.
Pale Waves releases their "Heavenly" video
Black and blue for you, baby.
Jaden Smith to design a G-Star RAW collection
Pharrell made the official announcement on his Twitter.
Listen to Adamn Killa's new single "My Apologies"
Send this Chase The Money-produced track to anyone who doesn't fully support you.
Watch Ariel Pink's funky visual for "Acting"
The Dâm-Funk collab gets the lo-fi treatment courtesy of director Eric Ernest Johnson.
Cardi B to perform on Saturday Night Live on April 7
Oh, and Chadwick Boseman will be hosting... No big deal!!!