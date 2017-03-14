Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Morning Bop: Pull Up To The Building Charli XCX Style

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Wednesday's #MorningBop is "3AM (Pull Up)" by Charli XCX featuring MØ because it's time to take control and steer your life in the direction you want to be headed.

While you crank that up, here are seven trending news stories to keep tabs on today: