Morning Bop: Pull Up To The Building Charli XCX Style

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Wednesday's #MorningBop is "3AM (Pull Up)" by Charli XCX featuring MØ because it's time to take control and steer your life in the direction you want to be headed.
While you crank that up, here are seven trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
Amber Mark is an R&B goddess in her "Love Me Right" video
Self-care done right.
Jhene Aiko shares two visuals for her single "Never Call Me"
Talk about a pivot from the press!
BROCKHAMPTON has decided to hold Team Effort
The boy band recently tweeted a very important update about the upcoming release of their fourth album. They have also shared a promo for something called "Puppy"... No idea what this means, but get ready for SOMETHING.
Nicole Dollanganger teases new material from Heart Shaped Bed
No word on an official release date, but I'm ready for the emotional journey that this album is going to take me on.
Bad Gyal gets loose in her "Candela" video
Is it Spring Break yet or...?
Listen to Kississippi's new single "Easier To Love"
The Zoe Reynolds-fronted band's forthcoming Sunset Blush album drops on April 6.
Get into the groove with House Of Feelings' "Disco Lights"
Don't fight the urge that's tingling inside of you.