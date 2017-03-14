Photo by Kelli McGuire

Your daily report on the latest music news

Morning Bop: Live To Your Own "Standard" Like Empress Of

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Thursday's #MorningBop is "Standard" by Empress Of because it is the self-empowering anthem you need to finish this week strong.

While you crank that up, here are eight trending news stories to keep tabs on today: