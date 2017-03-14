Morning Bop: Live To Your Own "Standard" Like Empress Of

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Thursday's #MorningBop is "Standard" by Empress Of because it is the self-empowering anthem you need to finish this week strong.
While you crank that up, here are eight trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
-
Let's Eat Grandma share new song “Falling Into Me”
The track is fresh off the duo's I'm All Ours album which drops on June 29.
-
Get ready to fall in love with Snail Mail all over again with "Pristine"
This marks the lead single off the band's debut full-length album Lush due out on June 8 via Matador Records.
-
Watch Show Me The Body's video for "Talk"
A little street dancing never hurt nobody!
-
Speedy Ortiz returns with "Lean In When I Suffer"
In an interview with The FADER, frontwoman Sadie Dupuis explained that the Ari Ratner-directed visual is an abstract representation of the "fun breed of 'ally' who wears out their already exhausted friends by relying on us for excessive emotional labor" while also capturing the tired trope of when “people give unsolicited advice about how to beat depression." Twerp Verse will be released on April 27 via Carpark Records.
-
DENA's "Imaginary Friends" will trigger all the feels for your crush
What even is reality?
-
Jim-E Stack keeps the chill vibes pusling on "Somebody"
That bass has got my mind wandering to ~magical~ places.
-
Tink announces Pain & Pleasure EP
The project is slated for release on March 30.
-
E^ST will blow your mind with her blunt honesty on "Blowjob"
Don't worry, this song is 100% safe to play at work! This Aussie artist insists that it's about having unrealistic expectations for love and being so lonely that you continue to make the same mistakes.