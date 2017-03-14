Morning Bop: Stay "Gold" This Weekend Like Kiiara

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Friday's #MorningBop is "Gold" by Kiiara because it's the jolt of energy you need to finish this week off strong.
While you crank that up, here are nine trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
Shawn Mendes returns with "In My Blood"
Serenade me, baby! Did you know that this song was cowritten by Teddy Geiger?
Vanessa Carlton covering Robyn is everything
"Call Your Girlfriend" is a classic, I dare you to @ me.
Still Woozy's "Lucy" is a one-way ticket to groove town
The Oakland artist will make you swoon hard with his latest hit.
Kacey Musgraves awakens the spirit of disco on "High Horse" video
Giddy up, girls!
bdrmm's "Kare" will make you want to care more
The English band really knows how to set the mood for a chill night in with their latest bedroom pop jam.
Saba opens up on his new single "Life"
The Chicago rapper is set to release his next album Care For Me on April 5.
Joan's "i loved you first" is too pure for this world
This alt-pop duo has your new breakup ballad ready to go!
Henry Green's "Something" will instantly warm your heart
The tender tune is included on his Shift album due out on March 30 via Akira Records.
Listen to Iceage's new single "Take It All"
The band's forthcoming Beyondless album drops on out May 4 via Matador Records.