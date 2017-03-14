Fifth Harmony Is Always In Our Hearts, But This Hiatus Isn't The End

Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images/MTV

There comes a time when the members of every group are faced with the difficult decision to take a break and go their separate ways in pursuit of solo endeavors. After six years on the air, on the road and in the studio together, Fifth Harmony has formally announced that they will be going on an indefinite hiatus. It's always sad to see these types of journeys come to an end, but it doesn't necessarily mean that the group is over for good. Fans should feel comforted by the fact that all four of the girls have thriving solo careers ahead of them.

To all the loyal Harmonizers out there, you're going to get through this. While it's certainly tough to process, the music will always live on 'til the end of time. Hold on to all those memories from the past, but get excited about what's in store for the future! Plus, everybody loves a reunion: it took the Spice Girls about 10 years, but this year's big tour is going to be LEGENDARY. And you can bet in the meantime that the girls will collaborate with each other once they're independently established. Here's what we have to look forward to from the four ladies of Fifth Harmony!

Normani Kordei Last month, Normani teamed up with Khalid on a song called "Love Lies" for the Love, Simon soundtrack. Given that Normani's biggest musical inspirations are '90s icons like Monica, TLC, Brandy, Destiny’s Child and Alicia Keys, her music will definitely cater to the R&B crowd. You better buckle up, because this girl definitely has the range and she's not afraid to take you there!

Lauren Jauregui Lauren has already been busy collaborating with a diverse group of artists, including Steve Aoki, Ty Dolla $ign and Marian Hill. From what we've heard so far, she's masterfully busting her chops across all the genres thus, so you can bet any solo project will have something for everyone.

Dinah Jane At the moment, there's no early indicator of the direction that Dinah is going to take her music. Last year, Daddy Yankee recruited her on his single "Boom Boom" featuring RedOne, and French Montana. During the holidays, she randomly linked up with Leona Lewis for a beautiful medley of Christmas jingles. Something tells me that she's going to be full of surprises!

Ally Brooke Hernandez Earlier this year, Ally dropped a catchy Topic-produced single called "Perfect." Before that, she hopped on the Lost Kings' rager "Look At Us Now" with A$AP Ferg. In the past, she has also written with Christian singer-songwriter Cindy Morgan. Wondering what this could mean? Ally is that she always has uplifting messages in her songs that give people a little more faith in themselves.

