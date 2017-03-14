Forget About The Nor'easter And Hit The Slopes With Hinds

Photo by Matthew Dillon Cohen

The last thing anyone wants right now is to experience another Nor'easter storm (fourth time's the charm?) but Hinds is here to remind us that it is possible to have fun in the snow. In the music video for their latest single "The Club," the girls hit the Connecticut slopes for a little getaway, indulging in all of the winter activities like cruising around on snowmobiles, partying in an abandoned ski lodge, dancing on frozen lakes and moshing in the dining hall. In true Hinds fashion, the band also hosts an impromptu performance in the middle of the slopes while sporting some sick snow gear.

If you're wondering why the aesthetics look so familiar, it's because the visual was directed by Matthew Dillon Cohen, who previously shot for Gus Dapperton and Clairo. In an email to TRL, Cohen described the video as a fantasy that takes inspiration from 1980’s Aspen Ski Culture.

I'm not banking on a snow day tomorrow, but this is exactly how I'd want it to turn out. Hinds' sophomore album I Don't Run is out everywhere on April 16 via Mom + Pop. Watch all the fun unfold in the video below.