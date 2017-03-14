KYLE & Kehlani Are Not Here For The Games On "Playinwitme"

Not sure if you've seen, but the current forecast is looking like Kehlani season. The Oakland singer-songwriter recently collaborated with Charlie Puth on a dope duet and now she's back for more domination with a fire feature on KYLE's bumpin' new single "Playinwitme."

The bouncy bop is all about opting out of playing love games by refusing to let someone toy with your emotions or wasting more of your time. "Girl, why are you playin' with me?/ I don't got the time for that," they both sing. "Might need me a refund, yeah/ I'ma need that time back."

In the end, both artists declare that they're 100% down to commit, but have no qualms about staying single if their target continues to mess with them. It's a serious message delivered in a fun way as Kehlani and KYLE go back and forth with their verses while a delightful piano chord repeats above some funky beats.

The feisty track will be featured on KYLE's upcoming album, which also includes collaborations with Khalid, 2 Chainz and Sophia Black. Get all the details from KYLE's recent interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 Radio. Stream the full song below.