Aux Cord: 7 Jesse McCartney Songs Too Good For This World

Welcome to AUX CORD, TRL’s weekly playlist feature celebrating the latest and greatest in music. Each week, someone in the TRL orbit will be providing you with a completely custom playlist starring their current sonic faves. This week, TRL’s senior director of social media Terron Moore highlights seven heavenly Jesse McCartney songs that we as a garbage planet absolutely do not deserve.
-
"Freaky"
How this wasn't a Billboard Hot 100 #1 is simply beyond my comprehension. Your white male faves could NEVER.
-
"She's No You," featuring Fabolous
"Now if I ride with a dime, why hop out for pennies?" GOOD QUESTION, FABOLOUS.
-
"Punch Drunk Recreation"
Jesse calls on some liquid courage to approach his next club fling.
-
"Relapse"
A bouncy piece of space-pop that channels Bieber's sonic arrival.
-
"In Technicolor Part II"
Jesse croons to a love who brings the color into his life, which is exactly what he tried to do for all of us!!!
-
"It's Over"
One of the grooviest breakup songs you're ever going to hear bless your sweet ears.
-
"Runnin'"
The exact opposite of a breakup song, wherein Jesse laments on his habit of dodging true love. Haven't we all been there?