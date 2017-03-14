Warm Up Your Body With Lion Babe's "Honey Dew" Video

It's been a few months since we last heard from Lion Babe, but the neo-soul duo has awakened from their winter slumber with a gorgeous music video for their sultry slow jam "Honey Dew." The visual rolls out like a swanky performance art piece as Jillian Hervey and Lucas Goodman put on a private fashion show for each other at the Taconic Sculpture Park. Honestly, what could be better than wearing extravagant pieces of clothing while being surrounded by nothing but nature? Sounds like heaven on earth if you asked me!

In a press release, the duo explained that the concept for the visual was inspired by Roy Kanwit's sculptures in upstate New York which is where filming took place. "Art and nature endlessly play off of each other in the song and visual," they said. "Styling and aesthetic pay homage to the late 60's french film style and the clothing is wearable art."

Still no official word regarding Lion Babe's long-awaited sophomore album, but surely something will be on the way soon as more fresh, hot material is unraveled! Watch the pair's latest adventure in the video below.