Chloe x Halle Have Blessed Our Eyes & Ears With The Kids Are Alright

At long last, Chloe x Halle have finally dropped their debut full-length album The Kids Are Alright via Beyoncé's Parkwood Entertainment. The experimental R&B project runs 18 tracks deep and includes the previously released singles "Drop," "Fall," "Grown," "Warrior" from A Wrinkle In Time, and the title track. Alright boasts collaborations with breakout rappers GoldLink ("Hi Lo"), Kari Faux ("Fake") and Joey Bada$$ ("Happy Without Me"), giving the album an extra hit of flavor. Overall, this record is loaded with catchy bops, hardcore bangers and beautiful ballads with uplifting messages that will surely turn into anthems for various experiences in your personal life.

Following in line with their label leader Queen Bey, the girls made paired the album with a a short film, with the Grown-ish actresses flexing their acting chops in an intense production co-starring Moonlight's Ashton Sanders. Even though the teenage sister duo already had an EP and a mixtape under their belts, this album serves as their formal introduction to the music world, and I'm 100% here for the journey ahead. Watch the latest phase of Chloe x Halle's glorious evolution in the gorgeous video below.