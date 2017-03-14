Morning Bop: Chloe x Halle's "Everywhere" Is An Anthem For Success

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Monday's #MorningBop is "Everywhere" by Chloe x Halle because it's a mantra for success--the week has just begun so start with a positive state of mind.
While you crank that up, here are seven trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
-
NONONO releases a moody video for "Friends"
The Swedish trio has returned with a shiny new anthem for your next outing on the dance floor.
-
CupcakKe calls for equality in her "Crayons" visual
Yes, queen!
-
Boy Pablo releases new song "Losing You"
Don't get it twisted, this guy is far from a one hit wonder on YouTube!
-
Jeremih unveils a visual for "Forever I'm Ready"
All the sexy vibes are in the air right now and it feels glorious.
-
Pema shares her debut single "Depend"
Sound familiar? That's because this is the new project of Alex Napping member Alex Cohen. The track is fresh off her Bad Habits album due out on May 18 via Topshelf Records.
-
Doja Cat drops her bittersweet single "Candy"
Yummy!
-
Timeflies
The track is featured on the duo's forthcoming To Dream EP.