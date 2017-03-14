Wallows Make A Splash With Their New Song "These Days"

Photo by Jimmy Fontaine

While you've been waiting for the next season of Thirteen Reasons Why to return to Netflix, actor Dylan Minnette has been busy making music with friends Cole Preston and Braeden Lemasters in an indie rock band called Wallows. Now that the trio has wrapped up their first headlining tour around the country, they're ready to put out some fresh material for our listening pleasure.

Today, the guys dropped a warm and breezy tune called "These Days" that will easily get stuck in your head. It's a mellow, lo-fi track that will trick any Nor'easter victim into thinking that spring is nearly around the corner. (We'll just have to wait for all the snow to melt to really believe it.)

Wallows is expected to release their debut EP Spring on April 6 via Atlantic Records. They'll also be embarking on a brief tour to promote the project, check the string of dates here. Want more Wallows? Watch their latest music video for "Pictures of Girls."