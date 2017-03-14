Morning Bop: Stop "Attracting Flies" & Start Listening To AlunaGeorge

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Wednesday's #MorningBop is "Attracting Flies" by AlunaGeorge because it's best to live in a drama-free zone and repel all toxic BS.
While you crank that up, here are seven trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
Listen to Westerman's new single "I Turn Away"
The emotional alt-pop ballad is will have you doing a deep dive on how you make impressions on others.
Cardi B's finally announces a release date for her debut album
Invasion Of Privacy is dropping on April 6. Get ready for CARDI SZN folks!
Fenty Beauty is adding a full-body highlighter called "Body Lava"
B*tch better have my money! Mark your calendar for April 6.
Natalie Prass gets jazzy on her new single "Sisters"
Ladies gather round and listen to this anthem about the power of female friendship. Prass' album The Future and the Past is out on June 1 via ATO.
Frankie Cosmos takes DIY to a new level in their "Jesse" visual
The full-length album will be dropping on March 30 via Sub Pop Records.
Jamie Issac will save your soul with his smooth single "Wings"
His sophomore album (04:30) Idler is out on June 1 via Marathon Artists. Don't sleep on these tunes.
Watch Bladee's creepy "Lordship" video featuring Yung Lean
Graveyard boys come thru.