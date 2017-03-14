Morning Bop: "Rush" Into These Kali Uchis Vibes

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Thursday's #MorningBop is "Rush" by Kali Uchis because spring has sprung, baby.
While you crank that up, here are three trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
-
CHVRCHES drops "Never Say Die"
We are so lucky to wake up to this synth pop masterpiece!
-
Ama Lou's DDD EP is out now
The London-based soul singer will take your breath away with these three gorgeous tracks.
-
Listen to Her's new single "Love On The Line"
This British duo wants to make your hotline bling all night long. This tune marks the first single off their forthcoming album.