Morning Bop: Friends Over Everything

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Friday's #MorningBop is "Friend Crush" by Friends because it's soaking with all the calm, cool and collected vibes that make for the best kind of weekend.
While you crank that up, here are four trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
Colin Magalong's "Melo" is a straight up bop
I am catching feels very hard right now.
Kadhja Bonet will revive your soul with "Mother Maybe"
The single is fresh off her sophomore album Childqueen due out on June 8 via Fat Possum.
BADBADNOTGOOD's Matty shares debut solo single "Embarrassed"
Bask in the warm glow of these pure psychedelic pop vibes.
Honne returns with their new song "Day 1"
England's favorite PBR&B duo is back to the basics, baby.