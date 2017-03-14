Morning Bop: Friends Over Everything

Photo by Ollie Millington/WireImage

Your daily report on the latest music news

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Friday's #MorningBop is "Friend Crush" by Friends because it's soaking with all the calm, cool and collected vibes that make for the best kind of weekend.

While you crank that up, here are four trending news stories to keep tabs on today: