Soko Is A Karaoke Queen In Launder's "Keep You Close" Video

Photo courtesy of Launder

Long before Soko became a target of the paparazzi, she made a name for herself as a musician and actress. Though she hasn't put out a record since 2015's My Dreams Dictate My Reality, the French artist has been consistently collaborating with other bands like Rooney and recently dropped a fresh single called "Diabolo Menthe." John Cudlip is the latest artist to harness the power of her whispery vocals for his new single "Keep You Close" under his moniker Launder.

The accompanying video for the track--shot '90s home movie style--features Soko singing in a basement with projections of John casually exploring his surroundings on the wall behind her. It really sets the mood and further spreads the sense of nostalgia that is evoked by the lo-fi shoegaze song. Launder's debut EP Pink Cloud comes out on April 27. The entire project is produced by Jackson Phillips of Day Wave and also features DIIV frontman Zachary Cole Smith on guitar. Watch the full visual in the video below.