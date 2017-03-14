Post Animal Is Getting Us Into "Gelatin Mode" This Spring

Photo by Tim Nagle

Congratulations, you've made it halfway through the week! Luckily, I know exactly what you need to complete the next 48 hours. Chicago psych-rock band Post Animal just dropped their new single "Gelatin Mode," here to rev you up with some energy if you've been lacking fuel. Before you ask, Stranger Things star Joe Keery is not in the accompanying music video—I'm sure he suffered from a bad case of FOMO because all the guys look like they had a blast in the winter woods drinking weird neon yellow beverages.

“For this video, we wanted to test our physical limits, gunning for stunts no one has ever attempted before," Post Animal told NOISEY. "We had no guidelines, no restrictions, just our minds, our bodies, and a camera. We have done away with ourselves. The nights grow short and the days linger. Prepare to abandon reason and have some fun as you venture into... gelatin mode."

An additionally friendly reminder that Joe is not currently touring with the band, but that shouldn't stop you from going to see them live because they are SO FREAKING GOOD. Post Animal's debut album When I Think Of You In A Castle is due out on April 20 via Polyvinyl. Watch the whacky visual unfold in the video below.