Mura Masa Works His Magic On Michl's "Better With You"

Photo courtesy of Michl

I've never been one to entertain the ongoing debate about which coast is better, but I'd be lying if I didn't admit that California native Michl has me leaning toward the West Coast these days. After the Bolivian-Mexican singer trickled out a few tracks last year, he's hitting 2018 in full swing with his pretty new single "Better With You." The acoustic guitar-driven song is produced by Mura Masa who transforms the serenade into a more danceable hit that makes your body move in all the right places when you're not clapping as the beats drop hard. (Because sometimes the club can feel like its own version of heaven on earth.)

I'm still not sure what to expect from spring this season, but at least I can rely on Michl for some fresh material. At some point, he'll be releasing a three-part art film that he directed with Sean Hollihan, so that's something promising on the horizon. Get the first taste of what's to come by streaming the song in full below.